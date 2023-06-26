INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 1:57 p.m. Friday of a death on N. Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 6:12 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 11:09 p.m. Friday of criminal entry into a motor vehicle and theft at Deer Boulevard and Case Street, Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 1 a.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence on Picotte Street.
• The police department received a report at 10:58 a.m. Saturday of a theft on Whiting Drive.
• The police department received a report at 3:56 p.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence on Walnut Street.
• The police department received a report at 4:32 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on E. 13th Street.
• The police department received a report at 7:25 a.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence on W. 30th Street.
• The police department received a report at 7:31 p.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence on Pearl Street.
• The police department received a report at 8:28 p.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence on Whiting Drive.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 8:47 p.m. Saturday of an issue at the jail.
• The police department received a report at 9:16 p.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence on Walnut Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:31 p.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Highway 81.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:56 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation at Woodland Loop, Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 11 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Douglas Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 2:11 a.m. Sunday of possible criminal activity east of Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 10:44 a.m. Sunday of a gun issue on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 11:13 a.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence on E. 11th street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 12:16 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on 295th Street near 449th Avenue, Irene.
• The police department received a report at 4:51 p.m. Sunday of a protection order violation on Adkins Drive.
• The police department received a report at 3:35 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a sword on Locust Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:36 p.m. Sunday of theft on Shore Drive, Yankton.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:15 p.m. Sunday of a theft on James Place, Yankton.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
