United Way of Greater Yankton’s The Clothing Closet would like to announce their fall Community Clothing Drive to support their mission of offering community members who are struggling to make ends meet the opportunity to receive free, quality clothing in a dignified and welcoming space.
Donations of gently used clean fall and winter clothing will be accepted on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at The Clothing Closet, 203 E Third Street, Yankton. Most needed items include winter coats, hats, gloves, boots, tennis shoes, towels, and bedding. Girls and Boys clothing sized 6-12 are also in high demand and are needed.
Household goods, toys or undergarments WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
The Clothing Closet is open to families in need of clothing at 203 E Third Street, from 2-6 p.m. each Monday afternoon by appointment. Vouchers from outside agencies are no longer needed for families to participate; however, an initial application process will be conducted asking family demographics and overall need. Family information will also be used to track use of the program.
Clothing donations WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED outside of announced quarterly clothing drives.
For more information about The Clothing Closet, how to donate, volunteer, or to make a shopping appointment, please contact United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766 or visit www.yanktonunitedway.org.
