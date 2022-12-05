PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has completed the state list of threatened and endangered species and is currently accepting nominations for the next biennial review.
South Dakota’s endangered species law states that the GFP Commission will review the state list of threatened and endangered species every two years. Suggested changes to add or remove species are considered during these biennial reviews.
The Commission completed their most recent review at the September Commission meeting where the status of the Peregrine Falcon was changed from state endangered to state threatened because surveys showed the species met the downlisting goals first identified during the 2018 review.
Moving forward with the beginning of the next review, GFP is also providing a format for suggested future changes. This includes new listings, where a species is added as state threatened or endangered, or delistings, the process of removing a species from the state list. The nomination form can be found on the GFP website.
Completed nomination forms must be submitted to StatusReviews@state.sd.us by Dec. 31, 2022. These nominations will be considered and included in the evaluation process for the next biennial review to be completed in 2024.
