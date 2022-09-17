Yankton County Burn Ban Lifted Again

Another round of rain has again put Yankton County’s burn ban on hold.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) announced that the county’s burn ban, which was imposed earlier in the week, was lifted as of 8 p.m. Saturday night.
“Rain along the lake area has improved conditions in this area,” the YCOEM announced in a press release issued Saturday night. “The rest of the county did receive some rain also. We will monitor conditions.”
The Yankton airport received .74 of rain from early Friday through early Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90 degrees by Tuesday, then fall into the upper 60s to low 70s later in the week. The next chance of rain is expected Friday.
