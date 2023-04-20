Piano students of Dr. James and Marilyn Nyberg performed in recital April 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Participating were Sophia Arens, Iyana and Zane Becker, Norah Bertsch, Ayla Buschkamp, Kate and John Dickes, Margo Heron, Harper and Sawyer Hinz, Eva Koerner, Sephora Nguyen, Grace and Isaac Steffen, Jerry Webber, Reina and Sienna Wieman, Laura Zimmerman.
In addition to their piano solos, Iyana and Zane Becket also played a selection for two pianos. At the end of the piano portion of the recital, Dr. and Mrs. Nyberg performed a piece for two pianos.
Also performing were string students of Britta Stapish: John Dickes, Selena and Sephora Ngyuen, Piper Puthoff, Anders Van Olson and Reina Wieman.
Zane Becker, Eva Koerner and Isaac Steffen performed in the S.D. Bandmaster’s Piano Festival in March and all received blue ribbons.
