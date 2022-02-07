Victim Identified In Union County Fatal Crash

ELK POINT — A Sioux City, Iowa man has been identified as the person who died Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash north of Elk Point.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 1998 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on Interstate 29 when it entered the median about six miles north of Elk Point at 4:39 p.m. The driver overcorrected, the vehicle went across both southbound lanes, into the west ditch and rolled.
Joseph Hoover, 54, was the driver and only occupant. He was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was flown to a Sioux City, Iowa hospital where he was pronounced dead.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.