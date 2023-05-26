• On May 18-19, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office sponsored a “NDTC De-escalation: Principles & Practice, two-day (16 hours) Certification Course.” The course was set up in cooperation with Jim Davis with the University of Nebraska, Kearney. Fourteen Law Enforcement Officers from across Northeast Nebraska participated. Classroom instruction and hands on training were all part of the course which was taught by; Dr. Wendy Baumeister, a former Grand Island Nebraska Police Officer and currently a faculty member at Central Community College. Mark Hula, of the University of Nebraska at Kearney who is retired with 43 years in Law Enforcement and Chief Mark Frick, of the Little River Police Dept., Little River, Kansas
The Officers were with the following agencies: Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomfield Police Dept., Creighton Police Dept., Crofton Police Dept., Plainview Police Dept., Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police Dept., Verdigre Police Dept., and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
