• Donald Lewis Jr., 48, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree burglary/entering or remaining in an occupied building to commit a crime, grand theft (felony) and intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism.
• Seth Cressy, 26, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on three warrants for failure to appear and two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• Trevor Harrison, 35, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold.
