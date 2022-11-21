Standards

A proponent of the new social studies standards offers a statement of support to the state Board of Education Monday in Sioux Falls.

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

SIOUX FALLS — The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document.

