Yankton’s Holiday Festival Of Lights Set To Shine Bright Thursday
The annual Yankton Holiday Parade of LIghts will take place Thursday night in the downtown Meridian District. Besides the parade that gets underway at 6 p.m., city organizers have numerous family-friendly events planned that will also help attendees keep warm. There will also be a tree lighting and fireworks at the bridge. And Santa Claus (seen here in last year’s parade) is expected to be on hand for the festivities.

In addition to the warm glow of holiday lighting, city officials aim to bring some sweetness and spice to Yankton’s annual Holiday Festival of Lights and Christmas tree-lighting event, set for Thursday in the Meridian District.

This year’s theme is “A Gingerbread Christmas,” so organizers are encouraging parade applicants and participants to deck everything out with their favorite gingerbread, gingerbread cookies, gingerbread houses and gingerbread men, Luke Youmans, Yankton’s aquatics, recreation and city events manager, told the Press & Dakotan.

