Yankton’s Holiday Festival Of Lights Set To Shine Bright Thursday

In addition to the warm glow of holiday lighting, city officials aim to bring some sweetness and spice to Yankton’s annual Holiday Festival of Lights and Christmas tree-lighting event, set for Thursday in the Meridian District.
This year’s theme is “A Gingerbread Christmas,” so organizers are encouraging parade applicants and participants to deck everything out with their favorite gingerbread, gingerbread cookies, gingerbread houses and gingerbread men, Luke Youmans, Yankton’s aquatics, recreation and city events manager, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We will anxiously anticipate seeing what all these groups come up with in terms of keeping with our gingerbread Christmas theme this year,” he said. “Along with that, one of the things that we’ve been working on this year is trying to schedule not just the activities of the parade but trying to make it a little bit more of a family event.”
There are going to be some attractions downtown in the Meridian District from 4-5:30 p.m. that anybody can enjoy free of charge, Youmans said.
Discovery Church will host an indoor holiday story time for children. Complementary coffee and hot chocolate will be available.
“Rexall Drug is going to have a s’mores station set up outside so you can roast marshmallows and make some s’mores,” Youmans said. “Styles by Erica will have a family Christmas selfie station so you can document your attendance by stopping at the selfie station and doing some fun holiday photos.”
“The Riverfront Events Center and Hotel in the basement, we will have a cookie-decorating station,” he said. “We’re going to have 500 gingerbread cookies down there that kids can decorate, and then the best part about it is they get to leave with those cookies and enjoy them.”
There will also be live holiday music in the basement, featuring Sierra Gvedshavili.
Meanwhile, Boomer’s will host an outdoor complementary hot-chocolate station to help keep the chill away, Youmans said, adding that hot chocolate stations will “be abounding,” throughout the downtown area.
“Food is always a big item. You get downtown, kids are hungry and the parade is about to start,” Youmans said. “Mojo’s is going to have pizza for sale by the slice this year, so you can grab a slice of pizza and not have to leave the downtown area.”
The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the foot of the Meridian Walking Bridge and runs west to Cedar Street, north to Third Street and then east down Third, he said.
“Right now, we have 63 float entries that will be making their way through the parade,” Youmans said. “There’s going to be all kinds of businesses, organizations, groups and families that are going to be part of this parade.”
The Christmas-tree lighting and fireworks display at the Meridian Bridge begin at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be presented by Dam Fireworks, and First Dakota Bank will have a treat trailer on site with free hot chocolate and hot apple cider for attendees.
“This is for adults. This is for kids. This is for families,” Youmans said. “And we encourage families and kids to come down and participate.”
For more information, visit Yankton Holiday Festival Of Lights on Facebook, go to www.yankton.org and follow the links for Holiday Festival of Lights or call Yankton’s Department of Parks and Recreation at 605-668-5236.
