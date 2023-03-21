100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 22, 1923
• Walter L. Gueffroy is the new roundhouse foreman at the Great Northern, or will be when the company has such a luxury as a roundhouse. The new arrival says he now has the largest roundhouse on the division, the whole outdoors, and that it is very hard, he finds, this kind of weather, to keep his place of business warm. Rumors from St. Paul are to the effect that the Great Northern will shortly build its new foreman here a real roundhouse.
• As a feature of the art programs of the Yankton Woman’s Club, an exhibit is to be made Saturday afternoon at their usual meeting place, the G.A.R. Hall, of a number of original paintings. This exhibit is made possible through the generosity of Yankton people and considerable effort on the part of the ladies of the department. Believing that this should not be for the benefit of the club women alone, it has been decided to invite the public to attend at any time from two to six o’clock. School children are invited from five to six o’clock.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 22, 1948
• Ice which gorged in the Missouri river east of Yankton near the mouth of the James river early Saturday morning started moving at the lower end late Saturday afternoon, but the crest of the high water above it was not reached until Sunday forenoon. Lowest land along both the Missouri and the James east of Yankton was under water by Sunday, and much of it still was today, but both streams were falling in that vicinity this morning.
• A 15-bout amateur boxing card, featuring Yankton’s Tommy Post, is scheduled for the city auditorium tomorrow night at 8:00 o’clock. A number of local glovers plus fighters from other points in the territory will comprise the evening’s entertainment. The Yankton Amateur Boxing club committee, sponsors of the show, plans a few “curtain raisers”, pairing a few Yankton paperweight fighters.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 22, 1973
• Sen. James Abourezk, D-S.D., said Wednesday that the Agriculture Department’s plan to phase out farm subsidy programs is a massive overreaction to decent prices. Abourezk said Agriculture Secretary Earl Butz outlined a three-year total phase out of all crop subsidies in testimony before the House Agriculture Committee Tuesday. In a prepared statement, Abourezk described the subsidy phase out as, “telling a man who won a couple of thousand dollars in a lottery that he won’t need his regular income for the rest of his life.”
• “We are trying to get a reaction from and to inform the parents of our Middle school students about the current drug awareness program being presented at the school,” says Tom Merrill, science department chairman at the school. The students are presently engaged in a science program which will provide them with the knowledge necessary to make intelligent decisions for their own well-being and that of society in regard to the use of addicting or habituating drugs and other harmful substances.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 22, 1998
• No paper
