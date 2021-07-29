PIERRE — The Mental Health of First Responders Task Force will hold its first meeting of the 2021 interim on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The group is studying the mental health needs and challenges facing first responders.
The Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, chair by Representative Rhonda Milstead (R-Hartford) with vice chair Representative Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton), will review committee efforts from 2020, receive information on the Heroes Wellness Grant and discuss mental health insurance for and recruitment and retention of first responders. The agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220590.pdf.
Members of the public wishing to provide comments to the committee may do so by emailing: firstresponders@sdlegislature.gov.
