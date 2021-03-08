City Hears Positive News On COVID-19 Vaccinations

There’s good news on vaccination in Yankton County amid a slight bump in the number of COVID-19 cases.
During Monday’s regular City Commission meeting, Yankton City Manager and Health Board member Amy Leon gave an update on where the city and county are on combatting the pandemic.
During the Health Board update, Leon went through the three metrics that the board has been following — hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), active cases in Yankton County and vaccination rate.
She reported that the city is continuing to meet its goal on hospitalizations.
“It’s been reported (Monday) by Avera Sacred Heart they have one COVID positive hospitalization,” she said. “We’re still at our goal of less than three or less for three consecutive weeks.”
One setback, however, was reported on the number of active cases. As of March 1, the number stood at 32 cases — down from 36 cases the week before. That number has risen back up to 40 cases as of Monday. On this metric, the city aims for 25 or fewer cases for three consecutive weeks.
March 1 was also the day the city’s mask mandate was allowed to expire.
On a positive note, the third metric — vaccination percentage — continues to grow. According to available statistics, 29% of county residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine with 18% having had both doses, with 11% waiting on their second. At the last City Commission meeting Feb. 22, 17% of the county had received at least one dose.
Leon said that the number may actually be a conservative estimate.
“We think that number is a little low for a couple of reasons,” she said. “This is what the state is reporting to us on their website. We don’t believe this includes the information from the federal vaccination program the state is receiving. The state is receiving information from, say, Hy-Vee or other private pharmacies that are part of the federal vaccination program, but we don’t believe those are being reported back at a county level. They may be reflected in the state number, but are probably not reflected in the county number.”
She added that the city is also helping people currently eligible for the vaccine who may need a little help.
“Some folks have indicated they don’t know how to access vaccine (or) how to sign up for a vaccine if they don’t have the technology,” she said. “Our folks at the library are working with people at both the private pharmacies as well as with Avera and can help people connect and help people sign up if they need that help.”
Leon said that there were no recommendations for the commission to take additional action for the moment.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved amending a request for an SRF loan from the state for upgrades to the wastewater plant;
• Had a first reading for changes to the kennel ordinance;
• Approved equipment purchases for the Parks Department and cemetery.
