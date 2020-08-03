Cases Disposed: July 4-10, 2020
Harley David Alvarez, 1406 Ash Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; $272.50.
Brady Christopher Clavel, 1505 W. 15th St., Yankton; Illegal passing/no pass zone; $122.50.
Bonnie Kimball, Brookings; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Aaron Fischer, Lincoln, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Lovesh Sharma, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Cole Jared Vogt, Pierce, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $167.50.
Chase J. Muller, 204 James Place, Yankton; Driving off roads prohibited; $112.50.
Larry Dean Rederick, Wakonda; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason James Lavelle, Utica; Speeding on a state highway; $87.50.
Ryan Phillip Hunter, 1403 Peninah Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $663.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 4 days credit; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Alexander J. Nelson, Wakonda; Fishing without license-resident; $122.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Lindsey Marie Rozeboom, Sioux Falls; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $107.50.
Joshua Wuestewald, 122 Sid Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Alexander James Sealey, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $120.
Samantha Mae Schuele, 1318 Burleigh St., Yankton; Possession marijuana-more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor. Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute marijuana 1 oz. or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joshua Cain Borger, 110 W. 3rd Street #204, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 130 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 130 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tyler Jay Campbell, Tyndall; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
