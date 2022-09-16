Cedar County Escapee Faces 9 New Charges After Chase

Samantha Jo Fredericksen

 Courtesy Photo

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Sioux City woman could face at least another 40 years imprisonment after an alleged escape attempt where she led authorities on a high-speed chase through two counties.

Samantha Jo Fredericksen, 32, was serving in the Cedar County Jail in Hartington when she allegedly overtook a jailer in the Sept. 1 incident. The inmate then allegedly stole a county vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Cedar and Wayne counties in northeast Nebraska.

