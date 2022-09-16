Cedar County Escapee Faces 9 New Charges After Chase

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Sioux City woman could face at least another 40 years imprisonment after an alleged escape attempt where she led authorities on a high-speed chase through two counties.
Samantha Jo Fredericksen, 32, was serving in the Cedar County Jail in Hartington when she allegedly overtook a jailer in the Sept. 1 incident. The inmate then allegedly stole a county vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Cedar and Wayne counties in northeast Nebraska.
Fredericksen was pursued by both the Cedar County sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol. She was eventually recaptured after a confrontation with Cedar County Chief Deputy Chad Claussen in a bean field.
This week, she received a preliminary hearing on the new charges in Cedar County Court where Judge Douglas Luebe bound her over to Cedar County District Court.
Luebe set a $100,000 bond at 10% for Fredericksen, meaning she must post at least $10,000. “The defendant is considered a public safety risk,” the judge said in court documents.
Fredericksen has previously been sentenced and is currently serving time in Cedar County for the charges of third-degree assault, disturbing the peace and failure to appear while on bond.
A check of records showed her Iowa driver’s license was suspended and she doesn’t have a valid Nebraska driver’s license, according to court records.
Fredericksen faces the following new Cedar County charges:
• Escape from custody, a Class IIA felony;
• Obstructing a peace officer, a Class I misdemeanor;
• Theft by unlawful taking, a Class IIA felony;
• Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class IV felony;
• Willful Reckless Driving, a Class III misdemeanor;
• Driving during suspension, non-resident, a Class III misdemeanor;
• No operator’s license, a Class III misdemeanor;
• Violate stop sign, an infraction;
• Driving left of center, an infraction.
The Class IIA felony charges each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years. The Class IV felony carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a 12-month post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine.
Class I misdemeanors carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. A Class III misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of three months in jail and a $500 fine.
The affidavit of probable cause alleges that, at approximately 6:12 a.m. Sept. 1, a Cedar County jailer opened the cell door to provide Fredericksen with breakfast. While the jailer attempted to give Fredericksen her food tray, the inmate pushed the jailer back and ran out of the dispatch area.
Fredericksen refused to come back when ordered. The inmate then exited the jail through the south entrance and unsuccessfully attempted to open the jailer’s vehicle in the parking lot.
Fredericksen then entered a Cedar County emergency management vehicle. She started the vehicle and fled from the jail.
Claussen responded, driving a marked patrol unit and displaying a badge of authority. He located the stolen county vehicle traveling south on Highway 57. The deputy got behind the stolen pickup and activated his emergency overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle.
“Inmate Fredericksen accelerated the Emergency Management Vehicle to 105 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone,” the court records said. “(She) operated the stolen Emergency Management Vehicle in a manner to avoid arrest.”
The pursuit continued through Cedar County, according to court papers.
“Inmate Fredericksen traveled through the intersection of Highway 57 and Highway 20 at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at the stop sign in a willful disregard for another motorist,” the affidavit said.
Fredericksen continued to travel south on 566th Avenue, reaching speeds up to 73 mph in a 50 mph zone. Several times, she drove the stolen vehicle left of center nearly to the ditch of the opposite lane, according to authorities.
A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol deployed spike strips at the intersection of 863rd Road and 566th Avenue.
The pursuit continued south on 566th Avenue and entered Wayne County with the inmate driving left of center nearly in the opposite ditch and traveling 73 mph. She failed to stop at the intersection of 566th Avenue and 860th Road in Wayne County.
At that point, the trooper took the lead on the pursuit. Fredericksen again failed to stop at another stop sign at the intersection of 859th Road and 566th Avenue. After crossing 858th Avenue, she entered a corn field on the west side of the road.
The trooper continued to travel south, on 566th Avenue, while Claussen traveled west on 858th Road, both in Wayne County. Claussen could see that the stolen Cedar County vehicle was stopped in a tree line. He entered an adjacent bean field and traveled south to get a closer look at the stolen vehicle.
Claussen reported that Fredericksen was now on foot heading southwest of the tree line. The deputy drove his patrol vehicle to the inmate, then exited his car.
“Inmate Fredericksen approached Chief Deputy Claussen holding a pencil in her right hand in a stabbing stance,” the affidavit said, noting the deputy then drew and powered on his department-issued TASER.
Claussen ordered the inmate to the ground and advised her to get back. She complied with his orders and was taken into custody, medically cleared and transported to the Cedar County Jail.
Fredericksen is scheduled to appear for a Sept. 26 arraignment on the new charges in Cedar County District Court before Judge Bryan Meismer.
