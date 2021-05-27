100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 28, 1921
• About six hundred children from the fifteen rooms of the public school of Yankton joined in a May Day Fete, on the west lawn of the High School grounds Friday afternoon, in a very pleasing program. The baby piano and the Victrola furnished the music, and the closely shaved lawn made so by the power lawn mower, proved a most charming spot for the exercises.
• Ira J. Smith died at his home in Springfield Friday afternoon following a fall out of a large maple tree which he was engaged in trimming. Mr. Smith was a charter member of the Congregational church, and had served it for the entire 50 years of its existence as an officer.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 28, 1946
• Now that winter is gone for another year, and shirt-sleeves and straw hats and loafing togs are in vogue for the summer’s idle hours, one of the most popular spots around here is Beaver Lake, about 10 miles northwest of Yankton.
• Dr. James Clark Graham will be inaugurated as president of Yankton college on Sunday, June 2, in a ceremony which will highlight the four-day program of the sixty-fourth annual commencement. Degrees will be granted to 36 graduates at exercises next Monday.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 28, 1971
• Located on a farm now owned by Roy Anderson of Viborg, the bones of modern and now extinct bison were as a spring seeping through a deep layer of topsoil was being converted to a farm dugout. George Lems of Canton, the dragline operator doing the digging, found long rib bones and huge buffalo skulls as his machine neared the major spring source underground.
• The Yankton Memorial Park swimming pool will officially open Friday, June 4, it is announced by Dave Sears, city director of Parks and recreation, who will manage the pool this summer. The prices for tickets will be the same as last year, $15 for a family, $6 for a single season ticket, 25 cents for a single child’s admission, and 50 cents for a single adult admission.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 28, 1996
• The Yankton Bucks capture the 1996 Class AA State Boys Track Championship in Sioux Falls this past weekend. This win, combined with last year’s Gazelles championship, means that Yankton has held state track and field titles in four of the last five years. Several athletes managed multi-event wins and set season records.
Despite poor weather all weekend, Lewis and Clark Campgrounds obtained 98 percent capacity for the Memorial Day holiday, according to District Park Manager Jeff VanMeeteren. “Given the fact that people didn’t cancel out the weekend, it’s a good sign that we’re headed for a good summer,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.