PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption and amendment of proposed rules for South Dakota medical cannabis program, as required by SDCL 34-20G, on Aug. 18, 2021, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. CDT in Conference Room 3 of the Kneip Building, 700 Governor’s Drive in Pierre.
Anyone interested in testifying for or against the proposed rules may do so by appearing in person or remotely at the hearing. Those wishing to testify remotely must register by Aug. 13, 2021, by clicking https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdC-hpylvFEdWXVl78-OVXocS2806RF5UmV5tHKjLWjlcYMTw/viewform. Individuals may also send written comments/materials to the South Dakota Department of Health to 600 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD, 57501. Material sent by mail must reach the Department of Health by Aug. 28, to be considered. After the hearing, the Department of Health will consider all written and oral comments it receives on the proposed rules.
Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this hearing is being held in a physically accessible place. Notify the Department of Health at least 48 hours before the public hearing if you have special needs for which special arrangements must be made. The telephone number for making special arrangements is (605) 773-3361.
For more information on the South Dakota medical cannabis program, visit medcannabis.sd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.