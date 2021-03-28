Burn Ban Issued For Yankton County

Yankton County Emergency Management (YCEM) has issued a burn ban for Monday, March 29, due to anticipated warm, windy and dry conditions.
According to the National Weather Service, the area is under a Red Flag Warning effective from noon Monday through 9 p.m. Monday night. Winds from the south/southwest are expected to turn to the west/northwest and gust up to 50 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, temperatures could reach as high as 80 degrees in the Yankton area, with relative humidity expected to be only 15-30%.
“Because of these conditions, a Red Flag Warning and a Wind Advisory have both been issued for the entire area,” the YCEM Facebook page stated Sunday when instituting the ban.
The temporary ban includes prescribed burning.
There will be a 30% chance of rain Monday night, followed by much cooler conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.
Winds are expected to be breezy through Friday, with temperatures gradually rising back into the 70s by the weekend.
