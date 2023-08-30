Poised For 2024 Ballot?

Brad Christian-Sallis of the Nebraska Civic Engagement Table said Nebraskans know this law will eventually take funding from public schools.

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — The teacher-led effort to stop Nebraska’s new tax credit for private K-12 school scholarships from siphoning funds bound for the public treasury said they have turned in more than enough signatures to let voters decide the law’s future.

At a press conference Wednesday in the Cornhusker Marriott in downtown Lincoln, the Support Our Schools group announced it had gathered 117,000 signatures, nearly double the more than 60,000 needed to get the measure on the 2024 general election ballot.

