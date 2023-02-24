Decision 2023: City Race Appears Set

A crowded field of familiar faces is set to run in this year’s Yankton municipal election.
Meanwhile, there will not be a Yankton School Board election as only a single candidate filed for one seat.
With Friday’s deadline for filing petitions come and gone, six candidates have filed petitions for three open positions on the Yankton City Commission. This includes all three incumbents — commissioners Tony Maibaum, Ben Brunick and Mayor Stephanie Moser— Yankton County Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff, former City Commissioner Charlie Gross and challenger Thomas Bixler.
City Finance Officer Al Viereck reminded the public that there’s still an outside chance of the list growing in the coming days if City Hall receives petitions postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday.
“I’ve not been made aware that there’s any out,” he said.
He added that all six candidates’ signatures have been verified.
Now the real work begins for the City of Yankton in setting up the election infrastructure.
“For us, now it gets more into the mechanical part of making sure you post all of the notices and get the ballot itself ready,” Viereck said. “We’ve already pre-arranged to have the voting locations, and they’re both our locations in the first place.”
Vote centers for the Tuesday, April 11, election will be Fire Station No. 2 and Yankton City Hall.
To vote in this year’s election, anyone who hasn’t registered yet must be registered by March 27. Absentee voting is also planned to begin March 27.
Viereck said it’s encouraging to see another year without the need to cancel the election due to a lack of candidates.
“It’s always interesting to see who and why candidates get interested,” he said.
He added that everyone is urged to participate in the civic process.
“We just encourage everybody to listen to the different candidates, listen to their responses and be prepared to vote,” he said. “We encourage everybody to vote.”
Turnout for last year’s municipal election was nearly 20% of eligible city voters.
While the city will be having an election, it not be joined by an election for Yankton School Board.
“The Yankton School District 63-3 has one candidate for the one term that is expiring, thereby cancelling this year’s school board election,” Kristie Taylor, Yankton School District administrative assistant, said in a press release Friday. “Jacklyn Mueller will take her seat and serve a new three-year term commencing July 1, 2023.”
Mueller will replace Frani Kieffer, who opted not to run for reelection.
