The Yankton Area Summer Band will hold its third concert of its six-concert series on Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
The conductor this evening will be Justin Lincoln, the director at the Gayville-Volin school district. Lincoln has a classic selection of summer band favorites, from the calming and thoughtful “As Summer Was Just Beginning” a beautiful piece remembering the life and loss of James Dean, to “Blazing Fury,” a circus march that will lift spirits and tempos all across the park.
