PIERRE — Most people with mental illness face stigmas at some point. Stigmas can occur when people harbor negative views about things they might not fully understand. Stigmas can arise among friendships, within families, or inside social groups such as co-workers.

Stigmas can be particularly damaging when people begin to internalize an uninformed position and start believing the negative stereotypes that have been developed. Encountering stigmas can be a barrier to recovery as they can increase the incidence of depression, reduce one’s sense of self-esteem, or lead an individual to isolation.

