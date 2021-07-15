A Helping Hand

Drought remains a reality on the Upper Plains, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been at least some snippets of good news.
During Thursday’s North Central U.S. Climate and Drought Outlook webinar, Pete Boulay of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ State Climatology Office said some crops in the region are actually not doing so badly, given the circumstances.
“The interesting part is the corn conditions are doing quite well,” he said. “The main message with corn, and also soybeans, is that we’ve had some timely rains when it mattered the most.”
In the USDA’s latest report (June 11) on corn conditions, Nebraska saw 77% of its corn crop labeled good to excellent, down 5% from the last report. South Dakota saw 31% of its corn crop rated as good to excellent, up 7% from the previous report.
Boulay said that corn is holding up leaps and bounds better than it was in another notable drought year.
“This is not 2012,” he said. “For corn, it was the 25th percentile for the country. (In 2021), good to excellent we’re at 65%, so a big difference from 2012.”
It’s worth noting that, in contrast to this year, the 2012 drought also included larger swathes of the Corn Belt in Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois.
For soybeans, 79% of Nebraska’s crop is listed in good to excellent condition — down 1% from the last check. As for South Dakota, 28% of its soybean crop is listed as good to excellent condition, a 4% increase from the last report. Nationwide, 59% of this crop is in good to excellent conditions.
These reports, as with other information disseminated in Thursday’s webinar, do not take into account the region’s rainfall from Wednesday, which unofficially brought Yankton 1.24 inches of precipitation.
Boulay said there is mixed news when it comes to the state as a whole in the latest drought monitor map, released Thursday, though with data valid July 13 at 8 a.m.
“One end (of South Dakota) has gotten worse and one end — the western side — got a little bit better,” he said.
While the area of D3 (Extreme Drought) did grow to the north, an extension that had hugged the Missouri River and stretched to Yankton County has receded to midway through Bon Homme County with much of the county now classified as D2 (Severe Drought) and the extreme northeastern part of the county approaching Irene scaled down to D1 (Moderate Drought).
Boulay noted that last month was South Dakota’s driest on record. Yankton received 1.66” the entire month. By contrast, July has seen 2.33” of precipitation unofficially with the month halfway over.
While there are minor improvements to the situation to be found in the area, the longer-term forecasts — 8-14 Day Outlook, August Outlook and Late Summer-Autumn (Aug.-Oct.) Outlook — are calling for much of the same with warmer-than-normal and drier-than-normal conditions across Nebraska and South Dakota.
The lone deviation in these outlooks comes in the August Outlook, where eastern Nebraska and South Dakota are listed as having an equal chance for above- or below-normal precipitation.
If conditions continue as they are, another special drought webinar is planned for July 29.
