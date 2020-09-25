The Yankton City Commission will hold a study session preceding Monday’s regular meeting regarding issues housing inmates at the Yankton County Jail due to COVID-19 restrictions.
During its regular meeting, the board will discuss an agreement between Bon Homme County and the City of Yankton for the housing of inmates.
Additionally, the board will discuss Marne Creek bank and trail restoration, two rezoning requests and the dissolution of the towing committee.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 6 p.m. at RTEC for the work session with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m. Limited seating is available for the public at RTEC and both meetings will be streamed on the city’s YouTube Live channel.
