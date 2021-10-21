Drought Relief Is Unlikely Until Spring

The lack of frost or a hard freeze has allowed harvest to roll far ahead of schedule, but the coming months bring continued concerns about drought and high input costs.
Climate and agriculture specialists offered that outlook during Thursday’s conference call with media in the Central Plains and Midwest.
Farmers have nearly completed harvest at a time when it would normally be moving along, according to Brad Rippey with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“It’s been an extremely quick harvest in the Upper Midwest,” he said.
Currently, more than half of the South Dakota corn harvest has been completed, while Nebraska has finished 41%.
For soybeans, South Dakota farmers are projected to have competed 86% of the harvest and Nebraskans 76%, Rippey said. Those figures compare to 37% of the national harvest completed.
“The drought has accelerated harvest, but it has come at the expense of yields,” he said.
In terms of the corn harvest, major production will come from a handful of states, Rippey said. The Dakotas and Minnesota are considered drought areas. In South Dakota, 42% of the corn is rated poor or very poor, compared to 12% in Nebraska.
In just two years, the Central Plains switched from extensive flooding to prolonged drought, Rippey said. “With the recent rainfall, topsoil moisture is better, but drought is still a concern,” he said.
Crops aren’t the only thing impacted by drought, as pastures and rangeland “remain in rough shape” with the Northern Plains slow to recover, he said.
“It will take until next spring before we realize any recovery,” he said. “It’s too late in the year — the days are too short and the nights are too cool.”
The outlook comes amid rising input costs, Rippey said. Feed prices have risen 20% from August 2020, while fertilizer is up 29% from a year ago.
The prolonged warm weather has produced one benefit, according to Dennis Todey with the USDA. “It requires less energy to dry crops because Mother Nature did it for them,” he said.
However, some producers lost soybean yields because their crop dried so quickly, the former South Dakota state climatologist noted. While producers want to avoid drying costs, they also stand to fall below the prime moisture percentage, he added.
The Central Plains has experienced incredible prolonged warmth, leading to the current crop conditions, according to South Dakota state climatologist Laura Edwards. The region has seen high minimum temperatures, with areas yet to see their first 32-degree readings two weeks past the normal date.
“We have been frost free for much of the central and eastern part of our region still to this day,” she said “It looks like we won’t have a very cold pattern set up in the very near future. We have quite a bit of bonus time to the growing season this year.”
The 28-degree killing frost may still be off for a time, Edwards said. When the soils do freeze, they don’t recover moisture well, she added.
However, the long-range forecast contains some good news, she noted. The northern Rockies may experience a later, wetter winter, which means the snowpack may last longer into spring and produce more runoff and stream flow, she said.
The Central Plains finds an 87% chance of continuing its La Nina weather pattern for the second consecutive winter, Edwards said.
“We will have a moderate strength for La Nina this year. The north central states historically have seen many cooler winters that way, but La Nina is a really fickle thing,” she said. “It’s not very consistent from year to year or from event to event. It’s not a lot to hang our hat on, but it’s one of the big indications for winter.”
The 8- to 14-day forecast calls for warmer temperatures and drier than normal, she said. The November outlook calls for an equal chance of above, below and near average temperatures and precipitation.
The picture becomes murkier beyond that point, Edwards said. The November-January period doesn’t show a strong temperature trend while learning toward wetter conditions.
In response to a question, Edwards noted this year’s extreme heat in the Northwest and California affected the Central Plains. The “heat dome” impact came during the May-June time period when the Central Plains normally receives a large share of its precipitation, she said.
In addition, this year’s wildfire smoke from the north and west also affected the Central Plains, Todey said. Crops could better use the diffused solar radiation, and the smoke reduced temperatures by a few degrees.
With many farmers finishing their harvest early, they decided to move ahead with their application but lost some of their nitrogen because of the soil temperatures, Todey said.
“It will probably be at least another couple of weeks before where we need to be with the lower sun angle and shorter days to help cool the soil,” he said. “For now, it will be ‘patient’ time. It’s hard to say how soon we will get soil temperatures of 50 degrees or cooler.”
Checking the data for South Dakota, soil temperatures were falling below 50 degrees for the first time this fall in a number of areas, Edwards said.
“The difference is that it needs to stick around longer than a few days,” she said.
Todey agreed. “We need soil temperatures to go below and stay below those levels, not just dip below and then come back up,” she said.
Will the region see a polar vortex or another major Arctic blast? It’s hard to predict more than a couple weeks ahead of time, Edwards said.
Even knowing the possibility of a polar vortex doesn’t necessarily tell you the path it will take, Todey said.
“Last year, it went off to the east into Europe, so we didn’t see the impact of it (in North America),” he said. “We can see these things setting up, but we don’t know where it’s going to go.”
To learn more about the winter outlook, visit noaa.gov.
