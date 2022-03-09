LifeServe Sets Up Permanent Yankton Presence

Donating blood in Yankton is getting a lot easier.
Last month, LifeServe Blood Center opened a donor center in Yankton after a number of years of providing mobile blood drives in the city. It is located at 2901 Broadway Ave.
Danielle West, director of Marketing & Public Relations for LifeServe Blood Center, told the Press & Dakotan that LifeServe has been the sole provider of blood for Avera Sacred Heart Hospital — along with more than 30 other hospitals in the state — and that it was time to build a permanent location in Yankton.
“We’ve been in the community for a long time and we thought it was time to put a fixed site in that location because it’s such a great community of blood donors,” she said. “We have, beforehand, just had mobile blood drives in the area. Our team had been traveling from Sioux City, Iowa. We’re thinking and hoping, now that we have our own location in Yankton, we can cut down on some travel time for team members.”
According to LifeServe’s website, the Yankton location is the first center outside of Iowa. Before this, the nearest physical location was in Sioux City.
For the time being, West said that services are somewhat limited at the site.
“We now have a donor center that’s open various days each week,” she said. “It’ll have a set schedule soon, but right now, it kind of depends on our staffing levels. But eventually, it will be set every week and have different options for donors, so hopefully it’s just a little bit more convenient.”
She said that services will also be expanding as staffing issues are addressed.
“Right now, we are only collecting red cells — whole blood and double-reds — which is what we collect in a mobile environment, as well,” she said. “With a donor center option, we also have the capability to eventually collect platelets and plasma. That’s our hope, too: that we can have a few more donation options for the community also.”
On the Yankton center’s website, throughout March, the new Yankton center’s schedule shows it only being open two days per week, varying from week to week which days it’s accepting appointments.
West said she expects the center to be operating on a normal schedule at some point in May.
“We’re hiring in the area and we’re hoping to get a good group of full-time folks and part-time folks in the area that can work out of the donor center,” she said. “Right now, we still have team members traveling from Sioux City.”
She said that having a permanent location will help in a community that has been well-known to roll up its sleeves to donate in past blood drives.
“It’s a good visibility for us in the community to remind people that we are their community blood center, we’re the ones supporting the hospital and this is how community members can give back and help patients right in their neighborhood,” she said. “Hopefully, with more of a fixed schedule at our donor center, it will be a little more convenient for donors, too.”
However, West said this will not mean the end of mobile blood drives in the Yankton area.
“We’ll still have a handful each month,” she said. “We do have some businesses in town and other groups that still want to host their blood drives or they might have blood drives in their business that aren’t open to the community. So I’m guessing we’ll be up there a few times each month having mobile blood drives.”
She said other communities will also be able to hold their mobile blood drives as normal.
———
For more information on LifeServe’s new Yankton blood donor center, visit https://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/about-us/hours-locations/yankton-donor-center/
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.