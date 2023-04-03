Dr. Bryan Daniels, Ph.D., will speak on the topic “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: What’s the Big Deal?” in the South Dining Room at Mount Marty University at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday).
Daniels is a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategist at Ameren Corp., a St. Louis-based company, and fellow at CEO Action for Racial Equity, a business-led initiative that aims to advance racial equity in the United States through public policy.
