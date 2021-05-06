CASES DISPOSED: APRIL 24-30, 2021
Lee Charles Conrad, 113 Rainbow St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Chris Martin Donlin, Bristow, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Amanda Myers, 907 Pearl Street, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Milaydys Gonzalez Garcia, 908 Bill Baggs Lot 11, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alisa Rose Ruzicka, 309 Maple St. Apt. 1, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Matthew Isaac Johnson, 700 Linn Street, Yankton; Overweight on axle; $193.50.
Rachel Marie Smith, 411 Cedar Street, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Timothy Wilson, Elk River, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Dylan Michael Schrempp, Homeless, Yankton; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sara Jensen, 1021 Walnut Street #A5, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 90 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jared Lee Lickfelt, 1305 Belair Road, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Bradley Charles Frederick, Wagner; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute less than ½ oz. marijuana; $571.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute 1 oz. less ½ lb. marijuana; Recharged by information; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute 1 oz less ½ lb marijuana; Recharged by indictment; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment.
Jennifer Kristen Mulberry, 2612 Mulberry St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $177.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
William Thomas Keller, 308 Mulberry St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Sarah Elizabeth Ruml, Keystone; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Charles Boyd Wry, Junior, Scotland; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kylene Van Alst, 1110 Ferdig St. Building 1, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; License suspended for 30 days.
Susan Huntley, 502 Burleigh, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Jared Lickfelt, 1305 Belair Road, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Daniel Ellsworth Williamson, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Reginald C. McGaugh, 1105 W. 8th Beade 447, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Shelly M. Pittman, Hartington, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Ellen Jane Hein, Herrick; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tracy Anderson, Ponca, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Stephanie A. Schurman, 804 W. 4th Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Shauna Hofmann, 3202 Aurora St., Yankton; Following too closely; $132.50.
Scott Ira Van Sickle, Greenville, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $201.50.
Ghassan Jallad, 104 Clark Trail, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed-not timely followed.
Melissa Vannewhouse, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
McCaudis Cannon Terry, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Faron Picotte, 120 East 3rd Street #210, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Sara Jensen, 1021 Walnut Street #A5, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 60 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Zachary Leeroyal Swaney, 1200 W. 30th Street #203, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
Krista Lynn Johnson, 411 Spruce St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $95.50.
Wesley Lee Hein, Herrick; Seat belt violation; $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.