Bloomfield Search Turns Up Drugs And Weapons

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has seized various drugs and weapons following the search of a rural Bloomfield, Nebraska, residence.
Jacob Drews, 31, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, was arrested following a narcotics investigation in multiple counties, including the Bloomfield site in Knox County, according to the NSP.
On Wednesday, investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations as part of the operation.
The first location was 5437 Samuel Colt Lane in Fort Calhoun, in Washington County, Nebraska. During a search of the residence, investigators located more than 11pounds of marijuana, one pound of psilocybin mushrooms and a handgun.
Drews, the resident, was arrested and lodged in the Washington County Jail.
A second search warrant was executed on a residence at 54031 892 Road in rural Bloomfield, in Knox County, according to the NSP. At that location, investigators located more than six pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, three pounds of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, pharmaceutical pills and drug paraphernalia.
Investigators also found four firearms and explosive material, according to the NSP.
Drews is scheduled for an Aug. 11 appearance in Washington County, according to the Nebraska state court calendar. The site didn’t contain any court appearances for him in Knox County.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the NSP said.
