Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• The latest sheriff’s office reports were not received as of press time Monday. These will be published as soon as they become available.
Accidents
• A report was received at 2:33 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident on 15th St.
• A report was received at 6:06 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on W. 4th St.
• A report was received at 11:42 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 9:24 a.m. Saturday of an accident on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 8:18 p.m. Saturday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
Incidents
• A report was received at 8:29 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Locust St.
• A report was received at 9:37 p.m. Friday of the theft of a wallet on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:55 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a wallet on E. Highway 50.
• A report was received at 7:27 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a credit card on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:56 a.m. Monday of the theft of traffic cones on 25th St.
• A report was received at 11:13 a.m. Monday of the theft of items on Locust St.
• A report was received at 12:01 p.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
