Lewis and Clark Recreation Area will be hosting a New Year’s Day Hike at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Start off the New Year with your family, friends and pets enjoying nature and exercising outdoors together.
The hikes will begin and end at Gavins Point shelter #2. Weather permitting, hikers may choose the Gavins Point 1.2-mile nature trail or a stroll on the bike path along the shoreline.
