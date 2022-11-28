TABOR — The FCSLA Branch WO93 (CW93) annual Christmas party, potluck and meeting will begin at noon on Dec. 4 at Beseda Hall in Tabor.
Members, families and all parishioners are invited to this family event. Just bring a dish to share. Branch WO93 will supply refreshments.
