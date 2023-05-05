The Yankton City Commission will consider Monday a Planning Commission recommendation regarding requirements for multiple family dwelling in the Central Business District.
The commission will also consider Summit Activities Center rental rates.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 10:23 pm
In other business, the city will award the bid for the Chan Gurney Airport hangar taxi lane and runway turnaround.
The outgoing commission will complete business and adjourn. The new commission will then convene, with the administration of the oath of office for the newly-elected members.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the City of Yankton Community Meeting Room at 1200 West 21st Street.
