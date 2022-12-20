• A report was received at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday of a knife being found on the north side of a building on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 4:37 p.m. Monday of a threat of harm or violence on Walnut St. A male with a history of leaving bullets was moving another person’s property.
