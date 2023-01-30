100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 31, 1923
• Prospects are that Yankton will soon be in direct telephonic communication with Nebraska. It will mark the first step in closing a big gap, that has always operated to the detriment of both sides of the river. Nebraska towns only a few miles actually distant from Yankton have practically been several hundred miles distant. Phone calls have had to go through Sioux City to reach our immediate neighbors. We will feel much closer in spirit to our Nebraska friends when that wire is stretched across the Missouri here, and it will be but a small sample of that closer union which is to come when the bridge itself is complete.
• Yankton desires to congratulate her Nebraska neighbor, Hartington, on the completion of a magnificent city hall.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 31, 1948
• Should Yankton build a wading pool for small children in conjunction with the swimming pool now being constructed on north Douglas Avenue, and if so, how can it be financed? These two questions, still unanswered, will have to be answered very soon if the two projects are to be completed together, utilizing the same water filtration system. In an effort to determine what should and can be done, representatives of the Yankton Youth Council plan to appear before the board of city commissioners at its regular meeting, next Monday evening, it was learned today by the Press and Dakotan.
• Flames swept through the Frank Haas home at 706 Walnut street shortly after 6:30 a.m. today, and all members of the family managed to escape from the flash fire which in a short time made ruins of most of the house and its contents. Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer said this morning that the cause of the fire had not been determined, and that it was hard to figure out how it got going so quickly from the time the alarm was turned in until the firemen arrived. The blaze covered most of the rooms in a few minutes time, he said.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 31, 1973
• The office of State Rep. Jerry Radack, Yankton, has been contacted by the Division of Forestry and informed that that agency has assigned a fire truck to Yankton County. It is to be located in the Yankton Fire Department facility.
• The Mount Marty Lancers fought their hearts out Tuesday night in an effort to rack up their 14th win of the season, but saw several chances to win slip away and finally dropped an 81-79 overtime decision to Briar Cliff. A driving layup by the host’s Bill Kramme with 15 seconds to go in overtime broke a 79-79 deadlock and sent the Lancers of Rudy Gerstner down to their sixth loss.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 31, 1998
• Woman’s Relief Corps, Phil Kearney No. 4, celebrated their 41st anniversary of their “Mitten Tree,” when 73 pairs of mittens and gloves were distributed to Beadle, Webster, Lincoln, Stewart, Sacred Heart Schools and to the sixth grades at Yankton Middle School recently. In 1956 Corps member Ethel Heins made a motion that began the “Mitten Tree Project.” For many years since, the tree has been displayed in the window of the Press and Dakotan, as it was again this year.
• South Dakota photographers received cash awards totaling $5,250 in the Governor’s Photography Contest. Gov. Janklow presented the awards at the 1998 Governor’s Conference on Tourism banquet, Jan. 22, in Pierre. Julie Peterson of Centerville won the South Dakota at play category.
