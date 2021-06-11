VERMILLION — The SDSF is excited to announce that they are producing a live, professional production of “Twelfth Night, or What You Will,” in Vermillion’s Prentis Park, June 17-20, 2021. The production will also be streamed for free online June 24-27; check www.sdshakespearefestival.org for complete details.
Performances take place at 7 p.m. June 17-20 in Vermillion’s Prentis Park. In addition, one hour before each performance of this full-length Shakespeare production, the Festival will feature live music and vending of food and beverages in Prentis Park.
Arts workshops for youth (ages 8-18) are offered on Thursday June 17. Advance registration for workshops is recommended through the Vermillion Public Library.
A special Scholars in Conversation event, hosted by USD’s College of Arts and Sciences, will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday June 19 in Prentis Park. Join Dr. Bruce Brandt (South Dakota State University), Dr. Darlene Farabee (University of South Dakota), Dr. Jillian Linster (University of South Dakota), and Dr. Daniel Normandin (George Mason University) for a discussion of the author, the play, the historical context, and other productions.
On Sunday, June 20 ,at 6 p.m., there will be a Community Meet & Greet, co-sponsored by the Vermillion Cultural Association, at Prentis Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.