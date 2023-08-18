• Police received a report Thursday at 2:16 p.m. of possible drug activity on Burleigh Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 2:16 p.m. of possible drug activity on Burleigh Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 2:30 p.m. of criminal entry of a motor vehicle on Green Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 2:50 p.m. of criminal entry of a motor vehicle on Picotte Street.
• The Sheriff’s office received a report Thursday at 2:53 p.m. of a theft at an unspecified location.
• Police reported a drug investigation Thursday at 5:06 p.m. on Third Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 7:26 p.m. of a runaway on Pearl Street.
• Police received a report Thursday at 11:04 p.m. of the theft of a motor vehicle on E. 11th Street.
• Police executed a warrant Friday at 9:22 a.m. on Eighth Street.
• Police received a report Friday at 10:52 a.m. of disorderly conduct on W. 23rd Street.
• Police received a report Friday at 11:21 a.m. of criminal entry of a motor vehicle on Picotte Street.
• Police recovered a vest with ID and a credit card Friday at 12:14 p.m. on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Friday at 1:47 p.m. of a patient assault on staff on Summit Street.
