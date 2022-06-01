SD High Court Rules In Favor Of Wind Farm, Landowner In Easement Dispute

PIERRE — A Charles Mix County landowner could provide an easement to a wind farm even though his father claimed the first right to buy back the property, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
The state’s high court recently issued the unanimous decision, upholding the ruling by First Circuit Judge David Knoff of Yankton.
Knoff correctly ruled in favor of Dennis Powers, Prevailing Winds LLC and Prevailing Wind Park LLC, the Supreme Court said.
The case had been appealed by Powers’ father, Jerome Powers. The father, who opposes the wind project, claimed he should have been offered the opportunity to purchase the land under a right of first refusal (ROFR) rather than his son receive payment for an easement.
Associate Justice Patricia Devaney wrote the Supreme Court decision, affirmed by Chief Justice Steven Jensen and Associate Justices Janine Kern, Mark Salter and Scott Myren.
“Applying the rules of contract interpretation here, the ROFR as a whole indicates that the parties intended the ROFR to apply only to sales, transfers, and conveyances of the property or any interest therein in fee simple,” Devaney wrote.
“Because it is undisputed that Dennis’s agreement with Prevailing Wind did not involve a sale, transfer or conveyance in fee, the circuit court properly granted Prevailing Wind’s motion for summary judgment and all claims.”
Prevailing Wind Park, LLC pursued construction of the Prevailing Wind Park project in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Yankton, and Hutchinson counties. The project was proposed to include up to 100 wind turbines, spread across roughly 47,000 acres of privately owned land.
The proposal included associated access roads, a new collector substation, an operations and maintenance (O&M) facility and associated transmission interconnection facilities.
The recent Supreme Court decision shouldn’t affect Public Utilities Commission (PUC) decisions regarding wind projects, according to PUC Chairman Chris Nelson.
“While I’m aware of the decision, it doesn’t address issues that would be part of a wind farm siting docket,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Easement issues aren’t under PUC jurisdiction.”
Nelson doesn’t see the high court’s ruling as affecting wind operations or the state’s regulatory actions.
“Given the decision, it appears it would not have any impact on wind farms, especially given how narrow the issue was,” he said. “It will not affect PUC procedures or decisions.”
The Supreme Court ruling included the interpretation of a ROFR agreement entered into by Jerome and Dennis Powers, related to approximately 650 acres of agricultural property in Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties.
The Supreme Court decision contained the following facts and narrative.
The father and son jointly purchased the land in 2003 and farmed the property together. In 2005, Jerome sought to sell his interest in the property, and he wanted to keep the property in the family. His siblings didn’t want to purchase his interest in the land, but Dennis —-- who was 22 years old at the time —-- expressed interest.
In spring 2005, Jerome “quitclaimed” his interest in the property and assigned his interest in the contract for deed to his son. Dennis paid Jerome the amount that the father had paid on the contract, and Dennis became responsible for the remaining amount due on the entire contract for deed.
As part of the transfer of ownership, Jerome and Dennis executed separate but identical “Right of First Refusal (ROFR)” agreements for land in Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties.
• In 2010, Dennis stopped farming the land himself and began to pursue other business interests;
• In 2011, Dennis entered into an oral lease agreement with a third party for the property. Jerome testified he was aware of the lease;
• In 2012, Dennis paid off the balance on the contract for deed and deeded a one-half interest to his wife, April;
• In 2017, Prevailing Wind applied for a permit from the South Dakota PUC for a wind farm, which involved obtaining lease agreements and easement from property owners in Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties.
“Dennis was interested in participating in Prevailing Wind’s project and was given a draft of the wind energy lease and easement agreement,” the high court’s decision said.
“Jerome, on the other hand, did not support Prevailing Wind’s application request and attended public meetings to voice objections against the project because, in his view, it would cause adverse health effects and have a negative impact on his hunting business.”
In 2018, Dennis and April entered into a wind energy lease and easement agreement with Prevailing Wind.
“The parties dispute whether Dennis and Jerome discussed the terms of the ROFR prior to Dennis and April signing the agreement, but it is undisputed that Dennis’s decision strained Jerome and Dennis’ relationship,” the Supreme Court ruling said.
“Prevailing Wind was aware of the ROFR and, in 2019, requested that Jerome consent to the agreement between Prevailing Wind and Dennis and April. Jerome refused, and in June 2019, he brought suit against both Dennis and Prevailing Wind.”
Jerome alleged that his son’s act of entering into the agreement triggered the ROFR and that Dennis breached the ROFR by failing to offer the entire property for sale to Jerome. The elder Powers alleged breach of contract and sought declaratory relief and specific performance.
Prevailing Wind moved for summary judgment, or an immediate dismissal, asserting the right of first refusal was not triggered.
A focus for each side centered on interpretation of the ROFR.
In addition, Jerome argued the circuit court could not enter summary judgement in favor of Dennis when the son did not join Prevailing Wind’s statement of undisputed material facts or file his own.
In its ruling, the high court found that, as the moving party, Prevailing Wind was required to, and did, include a statement of undisputed material facts.
By joining Prevailing Wind’s motion for summary judgment and its memorandum support, Dennis implicitly joined Prevailing Wind’s filings, the court said.
In addition, the Supreme Court ruled the circuit court properly interpreted the ROFR and was correct and authorized in granting a summary judgment.
The easement did not include a sale or transfer of property and therefore did not trigger the ROFR, the high court concluded.
The entire Supreme Court opinion can be found on ujs.sd.gov.
