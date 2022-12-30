LINCOLN, Neb. — Don’t have one last alcoholic beverage “for the road” if you’re about to leave a celebration. December is designated as Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month to draw attention to the lifesaving topic, as drunk and drugged driving often increases in December due to travel and holiday parties with alcohol.

Each year, more than 10,700 people — one-third of all vehicle-related fatalities — are killed by drivers under the influence of alcohol and other drugs, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

