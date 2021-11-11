County Beginning To Gather Input On Sanitary District Study Update

Members of the Yankton County Commission have already begun gathering input on a key component in developing the promising Highway 52 corridor between the city of Yankton and Lewis & Clark Lake.
Last week, the commission opted to wait on updating a 13-year-old study on the development of a sewage district along Highway 52 west of Yankton in favor of gathering input on it first.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch told the Press & Dakotan that it’s time to update the 2008 sanitary district survey with more current numbers.
“Consulting with Stockwell Engineers, they advised updating the study,” he said. “What that will do is give accurate pricing on what the actual price would be.”
He said that there is already interest in the area for at least getting a quote on the price.
“I have had a number of conversations with individuals who live in the area, and the first thing they all want to know is, ‘What’s the cost going to be?’” he said. “It’s really difficult, if not impossible, to even calculate that without doing the study first. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to conduct the study — to get a cost estimate so we have a basis to begin with.”
Klimisch said that an updated study would be just one step in moving forward with a potential sanitary sewer district.
“That study is really the first step in applying for assistance and grants through the state and federal government,” he said. “The ARPA (American Recovery Plan Act) funds that the county has received specifically authorize sanitary systems and their construction.”
Commission Chairperson Cheri Loest said the money may be out there, but it’s important to get feedback first.
“With all of the federal dollars that are being allocated — either directly to the county potentially or to the state or federal programs — this might be a good time to visit on proceeding with a sewer district,” she said. “But before we do that, we need to make sure those folks have a lot of input.”
She said it’s especially important to hear from those who would be impacted most — the people living west of Yankton near the lake area.
“Anyone who lives out there would certainly be affected by any sewer district that would be put into place,” she said. “I don’t know a lot of details about how other sewer districts have been set up, but the majority of the cost would either be through a federal grant, which is something you don’t have to pay back; (or) if you get loans to put infrastructure in, then the folks who live in that area would have to shoulder the cost of paying those loans back. They certainly need a great amount of input before we proceed down this path.”
Klimisch said he’s already got a start on the input-gathering phase.
“I’ve been reaching out and speaking with a couple of the landowners that I know,” he said. “I was planning on, later this month, hosting an open meeting with the public getting the feeling. From what I’ve heard, people are supportive, but they want to know what the cost is. Unfortunately, we can’t even speculate what that’s going to be without having done a sanitary study first.”
He said no dates have been decided at this time for a public meeting.
Klimisch said no firm decisions have been made at this time.
“It’s important to realize updating the study is not the same as moving forward with the sanitary district,” he said. “The feasibility study is just to look at what the cost would be and see if it’s feasible to move forward with it. Again, we always want public comment from those individuals.”
He added that the board wants comments from people all across the county, not just the lake area.
“The lake area is extremely important to Yankton and Yankton County for future development,” he said. “It’s going to be a vital part of housing for our future and we want comment from everyone — people in the lake area, people in the city, the people in our rural areas. This is something we’re all going to have to work together on. It’s a big project and it’s not going to be completed overnight. It’s going to take many years, but it’s a project we can address and hopefully overcome.”
