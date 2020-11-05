The following marriage licenses were issued in Yankton County during October 2020:
Kyle Anderberg, 24, and Bobbi Burgess, 34, both of Yankton, married October 3, 2020.
Connor Golightly, 21, and Rachel Nesje, 21, both of Scotland, married October 7, 2020.
Christopher Eilers, 23, and Amanda Walker, 22, both of Yankton, married October 10, 2020.
Luke Neumann, 26, and Alison Olson, 26, both of Sioux City, Iowa, married October 10, 2020.
Marty Roesler, 50, and Cindy Gartner, 49, both of Yankton, married October 10, 2020.
Daniel Ortega, 61, and Maricely Martinez-Cruz, 47, both of Yankton, married October 13, 2020.
Michael Mace, 41, and Stefanee Blom, 35, both of Yankton, married October 15, 2020.
Brian Feilmeier, 35, and Kerry Hacecky, 36, both of Utica, married October 16, 2020.
Seth Van Liere, 28, and Shelby Mastalir, 24, both of Sioux Falls, married October 16, 2020.
Adam Arens, 23, and Samantha Hagedorn, 23, both of Yankton, married October 17, 2020.
Kellen York, 30, and Franklin Gross, 42, both of Yankton, married October 17, 2020.
John Grubbs, 39, and Jodi Dow, 40, both of Canton, married October 20, 2020.
Noah Haag, 21, and Morgan Heine, 19, both of Yankton, married October 24, 2020.
Alexander Irvine, 27, and Sarah Brandt, 23, both of Yankton, married October 24, 2020.
Jeremy Olson, 39, and Jacqueline Ellis, 38, both of Yankton, married October 24, 2020.
Michael Schafer, 27, and Kalyn Peterka, 24, both of Omaha, Neb., married October 24, 2020.
