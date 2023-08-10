Change On The Menu

A deficit in affordable meals in Yankton could leave some fixed-income seniors in a difficult position, which officials at The Center are trying to prevent.
At its meeting last week, the Yankton County Commission heard an update from The Center’s executive director, Kriss Thury. She thanked the county for the financial support it provides The Center, but said that, even though things usually go well, there have been some setbacks.
“One of them is we just lost our JoDean’s and our Hy-Vee meal programs because Hy-Vee is switching to Wahlburger’s. So, our seniors can’t go to those places and get meals for $4.25 now,” Thury said. “Because of that, we have to think of ways to make up for those meals, which amount to roughly 5,500 meals a year.”
Seniors 60 and older can prepurchase meal cards — 10 meals at $4.25 each — for use at The Center from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. There are also provisions for a Friday meal or take-out frozen meals for weekends and holidays.
Until recently, meal cards could also be used daily at Hy-Vee Dining from 6 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, and from 4-7 p.m. for dinner.
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch acknowledged the importance of affordable meals for seniors to a resident during public comment time at the end of the meeting.
“We have a statutory obligation to the poor,” he said, adding that medical bills incurred by indigent residents become the county’s responsibility. “If they can get some food, maybe they’re not going into the hospital and maybe we can avoid writing another $190,000 check to Avera (for indigent health care), which we just did.”
Seniors’ incomes do not always cover the bills, including medications, Thury told the Press & Dakotan.
“When JoDean’s was still open, you could use that meal card there and get certain items on their menu for $4.25,” she said. “JoDean’s also had a $5 meal program for everyone.”
All meals available with the meal card included recommended daily portions and servings that the state requires The Center to maintain at its facility, she said.
“(Also), no money was exchanged at either of those places (with meal-card customers),” Thury said. “The money was exchanged at The Center.”
Through the program, The Center paid both Hy-Vee and JoDean’s $5 per meal and received some additional funding from the state for 60-and-over clients enrolled in the program, she said.
“We’ve come out probably about $4-$4.50 ahead on each meal. That would be our profit,” she said. “But, with the loss of both Hy-Vee and JoDean’s, we’re (down) almost 5,500 meals a year — about $18,000 and that’s after we’ve paid our expenses — so we do need to figure out how to make that up.”
One idea is to begin serving breakfast at The Center, Thury said.
“Maybe one day a week, maybe four days a week,” she said. “We’re also thinking of doing another evening-type meal, where it would just be a grab-and-go.”
Also, Thury said The Center is considering the possibility of offering four evening meals a month from September-May.
“And, we always have the option, if you want to take a second meal home for dinner or the next day, that is available,” she said.
Another hope is that the new JoDean’s slated to open in the former Yankton Mall, now Event Central, would be interested in continuing the tradition of offering a selection of $5 take-out dinners, Thury said, adding that she hopes to be able to meet with the owner when the restaurant is closer to opening.
Whatever happens, meals at The Center will continue to be offered at a discount for seniors and at a slightly higher but still affordable rate for anyone else, she said.
“We have meals at The Center, and we recruited the JoDean’s cook, Cindy Welch, who worked at JoDean’s for 40-plus years,” Thury said. “So, you’re going to get a great meal coming here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.