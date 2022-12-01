Meeting Discusses Study On Lake Area Transportation Needs

The rapid growth of the Lewis & Clark Lake area both in permanent residents and as a destination for tourists is prompting officials to take a hard look at its transportation needs.
The public is now getting their say on what they see as concerns and needs in the area.
On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting Thursday regarding the West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan Study at the Yankton Community Library.
Representatives from SRF Consulting Group of Omaha, Nebraska, which is the firm tasked with conducting the study, led the conversation.
SDDOT Planning Squad Leader Steve Gramm laid out the geographic scope of the study earlier this week.
“This is just looking at the subset of the county from Yankton to the west — basically south of Highway 50, the river and where Highway 52 takes the turn to go to the north,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
The meeting was led by Bill Troe, principal project manager with SRF. He said the goal of the study is to determine how to meet the highlighted area’s traffic needs safely and efficiently through 2050.
“We’ve looked at traffic counts for both summer — understanding that it’s a recreational area — and in the fall,” he said. “We’ve collected information on vehicle speeds. We’ve collected information on crashes. We’ve collected information on where all the access points are because all of these things mesh together and help us to understand the story of today and what the opportunities are for the future.”
The meeting included a presentation outlining the study’s findings so far and included a short question-and-answer session.
Troe said the most notable concern was the difficulty accessing Highway 52.
“The biggest takeaway was the conversations about what is going to be the traffic control at Deer Boulevard and South Dakota 52,” he said. “Anecdotally, people are saying that it’s difficult to make the northbound left coming out of there and that it backs up pretty good, particularly in the summer.”
Other residents noted difficulties with the intersection of Highway 314 and West City Limits Road and where West City Limits Road intersects Highway 52.
Audience members were also encouraged to write down ideas and concerns on note cards as well as maps of the lake area distributed throughout the room.
“We still need to project traffic out to 2050 on all of the routes and then do the same intersection operations analysis we did for the existing conditions for 2050,” Troe said. “Then we can start moving into, ‘Here is our list of things that we need to address and now we can start looking at ways of addressing them.’ We call it the mitigation stage.”
Thursday’s meeting will not be the last public discussion on the matter of transportation in the lake area.
Gramm said the next meeting will include an analysis of the input gathered at the first meeting.
“The consultant will have all the data they gathered from this first meeting put together,” Gramm said. “They’ll have a list of what they’ve found to be the needs. Here are some ideas to address those needs and desires.”
The second meeting is slated to be conducted sometime in the spring.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.