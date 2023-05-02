Biorn
Leah Biorn, recipient of the Yankton County Child Protection Team’s inaugural Child Advocate of the Year award. A foster parent herself, Biorn was recognized for her working starting and directing a local group that supports families who have taken on the challenging commitment of fostering a child. 

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

It’s a wrap. A local foster mom has received a child advocacy award for supporting other foster families in Yankton through the WRAP (Words of encouragement, Respite, Acts of service and Prayer) ministry, which she started in Yankton.

Leah Biorn was recently named the inaugural Child Advocate of the Year by the Yankton County Child Protection Team (YCCPT). The group brings together representatives of agencies who work with children at risk — including law enforcement, social services, health care, mental health, counseling and education — to provide education and support services relating to the prevention, evaluation and treatment of child abuse and neglect.

