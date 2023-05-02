It’s a wrap. A local foster mom has received a child advocacy award for supporting other foster families in Yankton through the WRAP (Words of encouragement, Respite, Acts of service and Prayer) ministry, which she started in Yankton.
Leah Biorn was recently named the inaugural Child Advocate of the Year by the Yankton County Child Protection Team (YCCPT). The group brings together representatives of agencies who work with children at risk — including law enforcement, social services, health care, mental health, counseling and education — to provide education and support services relating to the prevention, evaluation and treatment of child abuse and neglect.
“We picked Leah because of the WRAP program and how much she invests in foster care and taking care of kids,” Sarah Shortbull, president of YCCPT, told the Press & Dakotan. “She (has) worked with kids who are really struggling, didn’t hesitate to take them in and tried her best to make it work.”
Biorn, a registered nurse at Avera, and her husband, Daniel, an engineering manager at Hydro, have been foster parents in Yankton for the last five years, Biorn told the Press & Dakotan. The couple has two daughters, Caraline (3) and Charlotte (1) and attends Restore Church in Yankton.
Pastor Jeff Mueller of Restore told the P&D about how Biorn serves behind the scenes and in a capacity he has rarely seen.
“Not only is Leah a great leader for WRAP, she also balances being a wonderful wife, terrific mother, busy foster parent and dedicated church member. A person could easily miss the fact that Leah is running this program as a volunteer,” he said. “She puts such a massive level of time, passion and efficiency into WRAP that the casual observer may mistake her as a full-time WRAP employee. While she serves so humbly, everyone I’ve ever spoken to about WRAP is quick and eager to say ‘yes’ to helping this cause that Leah is championing because of how well she is running the program in this area.”
For Biorn, the award came out of the blue.
“(YCCPT) had invited me to their monthly meeting and asked me to share about WRAP,” she said. “After I shared just a few minutes on that, they said, ‘Thank you for coming today, but actually, we just wanted to get you here so that we could honor you with this award.’ I was surprised and felt appreciated and recognized, and that felt good.”
The WRAP model of support was created by South Dakota Kids Belong to improve the experiences and outcomes of children in foster care by supporting foster families with needed social supports and respite care.
“I direct teams of volunteers who commit to serving a foster family once a month for six months,” Biorn said. “The goal is to decrease burnout, recruit (more) foster families and increase positive supports for children in foster care.”
Through WRAP, foster families can feel supported and appreciated, while the children in their care feel known, welcomed and included, she said.
“I started WRAP (two years ago) for the Yankton area because I saw a great need for support for local foster families,” Biorn said. “The number of children in foster care in South Dakota greatly outweighs the number of foster families.”
According to Biorn, children in foster care vary in age from newborn to 18, entering foster care through no fault of their own but as victims of abuse or neglect. The average length of stay in care is 287 days.
“(Today) in Yankton, we have nine children in care,” she said. “These children don’t have a single safe adult in their life able and willing to care for them. This reality breaks my heart.”
According to the WRAP ministry page on Restore Church’s website, only 50% of foster families last more than a year and only 8% make it past the five-year mark. Lack of social support is the No. 1 cause of burnout.
“When children are placed in a foster home, they usually do not bring anything with them,” Biorn said. “Sometimes, they have a plastic trash bag full of random belongings. Foster parents and the Department of Social Services then work together to pick up the pieces.”
This is where the WRAP teams of volunteers step in to support a foster family.
“We stock our freezer full of meals to bless them, and we have the Restore Foster Closet (also run by Biorn) so that we can provide the children with clothes and necessities,” she said.
Currently, five of the nine Yankton foster families are receiving respite services through WRAP, she said, adding that the group hopes to soon have enough volunteers to be able to support all nine foster families.
“But the need is much greater than that,” Biorn said. “These children struggle with low self-esteem, loneliness, anxiety and depression. They see their classmates who have supportive families — but they feel unwanted, unseen and unloved.”
Nationally, children in foster care are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers, she said.
“As an advocate for child protection in Yankton, I am committed to learning more about preventing child abuse and neglect, and I speak openly about the need for more foster families and answer questions about foster care,” she said. “I speak at local churches, church groups and community events to raise awareness about vulnerable children in our community. And each time I speak, I invite others to be part of the solution by becoming a foster parent, volunteering through WRAP or donating financially to WRAP.
“Not everyone can foster, but everyone can do something.”
