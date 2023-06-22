Pre-K through 12th grade teachers and aspiring teachers in South Dakota can earn free college credit hours this summer while deepening their understanding of the state’s Indigenous people.

South Dakota Humanities Council and Gregory Country Historical Society are sponsoring a five-day field trip-style workshop that will explore the history and culture of the Lakota people. The class, “Lakota History and Culture: The Intersection of Indigenous Life and White Settlement,” offers three undergraduate or graduate college credits through Augustana University. Activities are based in rural Gregory County near the Milk’s Camp community from July 17-21.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.