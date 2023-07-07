At its meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission expects to hear comments from a resident regarding the Paradigm development at 31st Street and Broadway Avenue.
Also Monday, the commission is set to pass a resolution in support of Stencil Group’s housing infrastructure funding application for an apartment building project in the Meridian District and close out the McVay Family Sundial and Reflection Garden project at Westside Park.
