Viborg Celebrates Businesses During Danish Days

VIBORG — Despite the pandemic, Viborg residents have much to celebrate during the Danish Days festival running until Sunday.
One of those things is its strong business district. The Turner County community of 800 residents has maintained its offerings, from retail to health care, at a time when many small towns are struggling.
As a result, this year’s “Friend of Viborg” award has been presented to the Viborg business community. The group was honored during Thursday’s leadership luncheon, which has become a Danish Days kickoff. This year’s festival features the theme “What Stays Local, Grows Local.”
Danish Days chair Kayla Mehlhaf explained the reason for the selection.
“We saw small businesses persevere,” she said, noting the many challenges they faced during the pandemic.
In addition, small businesses also form the backbone of the community, she said. They not only provide jobs, goods and services, but they also support school, community and area projects and causes, she said.
“We don’t always realize the huge impact they make,” she said.
The “Friends of Viborg” award seeks to recognize an individual, family, business, organization or other party who has made a tremendous impact on the community. Honoring a group isn’t unique, as the entire Viborg community was chosen as the 2020 “Friends of Viborg” recipient.
“With the business community, we can’t hand out plaques to everyone,” Mehlhaf said. “But we do have these window decals that they can place in their businesses.”
A number of local and county leaders spoke during the luncheon, providing a progress report from the past year along with future plans.
Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services has taken a leading role during the pandemic, according to CEO Lindsey Hauger. She noted the thousands of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations administered by its staffs.
Pioneer Memorial has aligned itself with Sanford Health under a management agreement but remains locally owned and operated, Hauger said.
“We’re not owned or leased by Sanford,” she said. “We have our own board of directors.”
The Viborg campus consists of not only the critical access hospital and emergency care but also long-term care services, a skilled nursing facility, assisted living center and independent living apartments. Also, clinics are operated in Viborg, Centerville and Parker.
“We’re able to keep people in town for their medical care,” Hauger said.
Danish Days committeeman Paul Christensen joined Hauger at the podium, speaking about the challenges facing regional ambulance service.
Scott Larsen, vice president of the Viborg Economic Development Corporation, spoke of a survey showing a tremendous need for more housing in the community. The effort was launched in 2015.
After an initial funding avenue didn’t become available, Viborg officials turned to the formation of a TIF (tax increment finance) district to meet housing needs.
“We had never done that (TIF) in Turner County before,” he said, noting initial reluctance among county commissioners and others. “But with very hard work and our lending partners, we were able to do it.”
As a result, a housing development has been recently launched, with 27 of the 30 lots left for sale. “If we’re able to sell two houses a year for the next 20 years, our costs would be covered,” he said.
The local business community has grown in the past year with four ribbon cuttings, providing a boost to the local economy, Larsen said.
During his presentation, Mayor Steve Berndt noted one positive indicator of Viborg’s economic health.
“Our sales taxes were $10,000 higher than before the pandemic, so more people were shopping in Viborg,” he said. “We hope to do even more of that after the pandemic.”
The City Council has been dealing with a number of other issues, including the disbursement of $173,400 in federal CARE funds, the mayor said. The fire department received $67,142 for equipment upgrades, and the police department received funding for personnel and a vehicle.
Viborg-Hurley Superintendent Brett Mellem provided an update on the past school year. He noted the challenges since March 2020 when the first COVID-19 cases were detected in South Dakota, affecting the state’s school districts.
“Our new normal was not exactly normal anymore. We encountered a lot of challenges along the way, and without the consistent support from the families, staff and everyone in the communities, we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what we accomplished in the school system over the past year and plus,” he said.
“I would like to tout that we kept the kids in school, pretty much the entire year. We ran into a couple of bumps along the way, but they were in the school buildings around the district during the 2020-21 school year.”
As for enrollment, the Viborg-Hurley district has remained in the 345-350 range but looks to grow to 350-360 in grades K-12, Mellem said. He anticipates the pre-kindergarten program will enroll 28-29 students.
Jim Larsen of the Viborg Community Foundation provided an overview of the foundation’s history starting more than a dozen years ago, the early efforts to raise money and the current level of funding and earned income.
For Turner County Commissioner Jared Hybertson, the luncheon was a homecoming as he lives in Centerville but grew up in Viborg. He provided his thoughts on workforce development and more mentoring for young people entering the labor market.
Hybertson spoke on another need in Centerville and around Turner County.
“Housing, housing, housing,” he said. “People want to live in our community, but they need a place to live.”
Sheriff Steven Luke was unable to attend Thursday’s luncheon, but Hybertson said the sheriff’s department needs more staff and funding to meet increasing demands.
Overall, the county remains in a good position, with residents looking forward to the return of the Turner County Fair in Parker after last year’s cancellation because of COVID-19.
For the county, the focus is on both short- and long-term needs when it comes to its water supply and other resources for business and agricultural use, Hybertson said. “We need to be strategic,” he said.
Danish Days continues through the weekend with a number of activities.
Today (Friday) includes a golf tournament, water fight, sand volleyball, car show, Danish meal, family fun night including music by Rex Peterson and his band, small engine poker run, movie at Lund Theater and music by DJ Jeff.
Saturday’s schedule includes an aebleskiver (Danish pancake) breakfast, co-ed softball tournament, fun run/walk, Main Street parade (at 10:30 a.m.), luncheon, ping pong ball drop, dunk tank, poker run, Red Book service at Our Savior’s Lutheran, movie at the Lund Theater, and a street dance with the Brandon Jones Band.
Sunday’s schedule includes a coed softball tournament, community worship service, bean bag toss, community barbecue, root beer floats, family fun night, hypnotist Kellen Marson, live music and the concluding fireworks at the athletic fields.
The Danesville Heritage Museum will be open each day for visitors.
