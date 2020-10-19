BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — For seven years, Joe Skrivan had pursued his dream to see a veterans memorial in downtown Bloomfield.
After serving in the military during the Vietnam War era, Skrivan returned to his hometown and published the Bloomfield Monitor weekly newspaper for years.
He formed the Bloomfield chapter of the American Legion Riders, a group of area veterans who ride their motorcycles in support of military funerals and other functions.
But Skrivan was looking for a more visible and permanent way of honoring the local veterans. His thoughts focused on creating the Bloomfield Veterans Memorial located along Nebraska Highway 84 on the eastern end of Bloomfield.
“For years, I walked around with the design in my head,” he said. “I knew what I wanted and that I wanted it on a visible spot, along the highway, where everyone would see it.”
On Sunday, the dream became reality. Despite the cold temperatures, a good-sized contingent of Bloomfield residents and others attended the dedication ceremony at the now-completed memorial.
The memorial contains 1,248 names on the five black granite stones. Luken Memorials of Yankton designed and engraved the stones. Bow Creek Metal created the benches which each saluted a branch of the military.
And in the center of the memorial stands the life-sized statue of a soldier, grieving before the boots and gun of one of his fallen fellow soldiers.
Skrivan told the Press & Dakotan that all of the veterans listed at the memorial had to live within the Bloomfield School District.
“This was covered entirely with donations. We raised more than $250,000,” he said. “No veterans paid to have their name on this wall.”
From the outset, Skrivan said he wanted to ensure the permanent care for the memorial.
“I went to the city and said, before I ever got started on this, I wanted to know if they would take ownership of this. That way, the memorial would always be taken care of as long as Bloomfield had a city government,” he said. “After the city agreed, I started looking for a location. I wanted a site that was highly visible, and I wanted it along the highway. I saw the site I wanted, on the corner of a block.”
Skrivan approached the property owner, who had turned down other offers.
“It was private property, and at one time it had a home on it. I went to the owner and asked if he would sell it,” Skrivan said. “He told me, ‘I’ve had plenty of people want to buy this property. What do you want it for?’ I told him I wanted to build a veterans memorial, and he said, ‘For that, I’ll sell it.’”
Skrivan was pleased at the opportunity, but he didn’t even have $1,000 in the account.
Bloomfield resident Vicki Herzog asked Skrivan how the land acquisition was going for the memorial.
“I told her it wasn’t, that I didn’t have the money,” he said. “Vicki told me, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll have it the next day.’ Jim and Vicki Herzog and his mother, Zi Herzog, donated the funds for buying the property.”
However, Skrivan wanted to make sure the memorial project didn’t stall and become a failure. “I didn’t want to start this and then just have half if it done. I wanted the entire amount we needed,” he said.
Supporters came through with donations of all amounts, with Farmers and Merchants State Bank pledging the seed money to kick start the fundraising effort.
“We had a donation board where you had to give at least $1,000, but we had people who gave $5, money from memorials, fundraisers, all sorts of things,” he said. “One gentleman made canes, sold them and raised $10,000 that he gave to the memorial. We had some big donors and a lot of smaller ones, but everyone gave what they could.”
When it came to locating the veterans’ names, Skrivan used several avenues. He advertised for people to submit names to the Bloomfield Monitor newspaper. He researched records at the Knox County Courthouse in Center, Nebraska, and he reached out to others.
“It took a lot of time to research this,” he said. “Mark Miller donated money because we needed fifth stone. And now we have enough money remaining to put up another stone if needed so we can add more names.”
Sunday’s dedication included the national anthem sung by Alexandra Eisenhauer; prayer by the Rev. Jacob Bobby; the main address by State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, Nebraska; and an address by Les Yule of Bloomfield that would have been delivered at the Veterans Day service that has been canceled because of the pandemic.
After the ceremony, Bob Hoffman of Norfolk, Nebraska, looked at the names of his three brothers on the memorial. Hoffman also served in the military.
“It’s wonderful how they recognized our veterans and the patriotism of everyone,” he said.
Skrivan praised the way in which his hometown responded to his request for help.
“Bloomfield residents care for their people,” he said. “This is a generous community.”
