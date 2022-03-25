EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of profiles on the six candidates for Yankton City Commission. The municipal election is April 12.
NAME: Jerry L. Webber
FAMILY: My husband, Jerry is a paramedic for the Yankton County Emergency Medical Services. He and I have been married for 35 years. We have two grown children, Daniel and Jakob.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree from the University of South Dakota, and a Master’s of Social Work degree from the University of Iowa. I was a hospice social worker for several years. I work as a counselor in private practice and I enjoy helping individuals and families develop strategies for coping with and responding to growth and change. I have a particular interest in helping people deal with grief, loss, anxiety and trauma. I am also a seminary student at Chicago Theological Seminary, pursuing an MDiv degree with the hopes of one day becoming an ordained pastor. Helping people is my life’s work.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I serve as a chaplain in the Yankton Fire Department and the Yankton Police Department. In these roles I have served as a spiritual support for first responders and as a support for victims. I am the treasurer for the Yankton Critical Incident Stress Management team where I also participate as a first responder and a mental health provider. As a member of the Yankton United Church of Christ and as I work through my training in seminary, I have had the great privilege of providing spiritual support in many capacities.
PREVIOUS INVOLVEMENT: Prior to my recent elected term from 2019 until the present, I served two terms on the Yankton City Commission from 1994-2000. If elected, I will be serving my fourth term. (I have a long way to go before I even approach Charlie Gross’s service, but one can try!)
• Why are you running?
I decided to run again because the current City Commission represents a broad swath of our community, and I bring a spiritual and mental health perspective that contributes to the conversation. I also want to continue my involvement and work as so many projects and concerns carry over from the last several years, and I feel that my contributions help to make Yankton the remarkable place that it is.
• As medical cannabis establishments begin to open in Yankton and the surrounding area, what will you be watching for as this becomes a reality in the community?
This issue has been one that Yankton has taken the lead in the state as our city attorney and other key city staff and leadership have dedicated much time and attention to creating safe policies that honor the law and the legislation as well as ensure safety to the community. I am concerned about how it will impact individuals and families. I am also concerned about the pressures it will place on the law enforcement community as well as Emergency Medical Services.
• Housing — especially workforce house — has been a major need in Yankton for years. What is the City Commission’s role in bringing new housing opportunities to Yankton and what can the city do to make sure it’s affordable?
We live in an older part of town and recently when we were walking our dogs through the neighborhood, we counted a surprisingly high number of empty homes. A creative solution would be to discover new ways to identify properties that are sitting empty and try to connect people to help workers and families get established and re-enliven our neighborhoods. Additionally, our city staff works daily to make welcome those who are working to create housing opportunities. It’s difficult to contain costs because of the current problems in obtaining supplies and equipment. This continues to create challenges for housing opportunities, but in maintaining and working on relationships in many and creative ways, we can work to make the most of what we have available.
• This year, the Legislature once again made headlines across the nation for considering legislation targeted at transgender youths. In a time when Yankton is trying to attract more people from out of state, do you feel the state’s focus on social issues may harm or help this effort and how will you work to make sure that Yankton is a welcoming community for all?
A strong and healthy community is a community that welcomes and listens to each other. We need our table to be a big, crowded table where we can share, listen and learn from each other. It makes us better as a community. As a mom, mental health provider and a spiritual support person, I have seen firsthand how destructive it is to target people who are already marginalized and fearful. Yankton has a long history of being a place of medical and psychological healing and safety. It is important that we as a community honor and nurture all our children, making Yankton a place of hope and safety.
• Additional Thoughts
I have enjoyed my service on the Yankton City Commission. It has been a challenge over the years as we have worked together as a community to come up with creative solutions and opportunities. I have been easily available to citizens, and I have demonstrated an openness and willingness to listen and respond in balanced ways with a hopeful perspective toward the future. The citizens know that when they vote for me, they get a person who has lived and participated directly in making Yankton the best place to live in South Dakota.
