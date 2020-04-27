Yankton School District is in the process of applying for federal funding for the 2020-21 school year under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The statute contains several “titles,” two of which are applicable to a district of Yankton’s size:
• Title I, Part A = Reading Recovery
• Title II, Part A = Improving teacher quality to fund staff development activities
• Title IV, Part A = Student support in academic enrichment
In this legislation is parent, student, and community participation are a key component in the planning and designing of programs funded using federal education dollars. Log onto the following website through, Thursday, April 30, 2020, to complete this brief survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CGrant
